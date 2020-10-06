Brooklyn man dies after being tossed from moving car in Springfield Gardens: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was found lying on the road in Springfield Gardens in August.

On Monday, Aug. 17, around 3:30 p.m., police received a call about an unconscious man lying on North Conduit Avenue near the intersection of 135th Avenue, according tot he NYPD.

Officers arrived to find Tevin Murrell, of Brooklyn, with severe trauma to his head and body, cops said. EMS personnel transported Murrell to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest Murrell may have been tossed from a moving car along North Conduit Avenue, police sources said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.