Cops seek crook who used stolen credit card at Glendale 7-Eleven – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for the person who found a credit card and used it to make a transaction at a Glendale 7-Eleven earlier this month.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, around noon, an unidentified individual drove into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, located at 60-31 Metropolitan Ave., according to the NYPD. Seeing a credit card on the ground, the person picked it up and walked into the store, police said.

Authorities say the person used the credit card to purchase $85 worth of products from the convenience store, according to the cops.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the suspect from outside and inside the 7-Eleven.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the grand larceny is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.