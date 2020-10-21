Cops seek man who sexually assaulted woman in Flushing Meadows Corona Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Flushing Meadows Corona Park earlier this month.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, around 6:30 p.m., a 34-year-old woman was walking inside of the park when an unidentified man approached her from behind, according to the NYPD.

The man grabbed the woman and began to sexually assault her, police said.

Eventually, the man ran off northbound through Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.