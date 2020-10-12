Dozens gather in Middle Village to celebrate Columbus Day and Italian heritage – QNS.com

Quantcast
Dozens gather in Middle Village to celebrate Columbus Day and Italian heritage
Dozens gather in Middle Village to celebrate Columbus Day and Italian heritage

Photo by Dean Moses

BY DEAN MOSES

The Friends of Columbus hosted a Columbus Day celebration at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The event kicked off the celebrations for both Columbus Day and Italian-American Heritage month, which is celebrated in October.

Politicians from around the borough, most of whom are conservatives, came out to give remarks during the event, including Councilman Robert Holden, state Senator Joseph Addabbo, former state Senator Serphin R. Maltese and Queens borough president candidate Joann Ariola.

Elected officials at the event spoke about preserving the city’s five Christopher Columbus statues.

“We should not judge someone who lived decades ago from today’s standards,” Addabbo said.

While the rally was considered a partisan celebration, a large number of attendees donned apparel in support of President Donald Trump, including Make America Great Again hats, shirts and flags.

See photos from the event below.

