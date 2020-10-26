Long Island woman found dead in Oakland Gardens: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman from Long Island, who was found unconscious in Oakland Gardens last week.

On Friday, Oct. 23, around 6 a.m., police arrived to 216-13 Horace Harding Pkwy., to find Vanessa Pierre unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the ground in front of the building, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel pronounced Pierre, who was from Hempstead, dead at the scene, cops said. She had no signs of trauma and was fully clothed when she was found, according to the police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.