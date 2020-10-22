Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked car in Richmond Hill: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after driving his bike into a parked car in Richmond Hill this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, around 1 a.m., a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on 129th Street, cops said. As the biker approached the intersection at Liberty Avenue and 129th Street, he lost control of the 2020 Honda CBR954 motorcycle and drove into the back of an unoccupied 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, parked in front of 104-66 129th St., according to the NYPD.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle into the street, the police said.

When EMS personnel arrived, they found the driver lying in the road with trauma to his head. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, is ongoing. The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld until their family is properly notified.