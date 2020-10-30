Police arrest Elmhurst man for attempting to lure 11-year-old girl into car in Corona – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Elmhurst man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car in Corona.

On Monday, Oct. 26, around 8:30 a.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking in front of 52-02 103rd St., when Frank Ayala drove up besides her, police said.

Ayala, 28, attempted to speak to the girl from inside the gray sedan he was driving, as she walked down the sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

When the girl refused, Ayala drove off, cops said. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Ayala was charged with luring a child to commit a felony, acting in a manner to injure a child and harassment.

Police believe the car Ayala was driving has been used in similar attempts to lure children into the car. The 2001 Buick regal 4-door sedan has the license plate number “JRB3713,” according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to please come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.