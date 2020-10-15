Three states added to New York's COVID-19 travel advisory list – QNS.com

Quantcast
Health

Three states added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory list

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BY TIMOTHY BOLGER

Three states have been added to the list of places from where travelers to New York state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia have been added to the list, which includes areas with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. No states were removed from the list this week.

“As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The list now includes 37 states, plus Guam and Puerto Rico. New York City has set up checkpoints at bridges and tunnels to ensure travelers from other states fill out the required contact tracing paperwork or face fines.

The full, updated travel advisory list is as follows:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

This story originally appeared on longislandpress.com.

