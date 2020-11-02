Free COVID-19 testing center opens at LaGuardia Airport – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Port Authority and the NYC Health and Hospitals Test and Trace Program opened up the first New York City airport COVID-19 Testing Center at LaGuardia Airport in October.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton, Test & Trace Executive Director Ted Long and LaGuardia General Manager Tony Vero introduced the facility to the public. The testing is currently available to for travelers, airport workers and the community on a no-cost basis with confidentiality and results communicated to the tested individual within a day or two. The test is fast, only requiring confidential registration and a few minutes of swabbing with next-day results.

According to Rick Cotton, the Port Authority is providing a COVID-19 testing facility to mitigate the spread of this virus as a new addition to the preventative measures already in place.

He reiterated the daily methods that the authority is using to prevent the spread with required wearing of masks, along with the newly instituted $50 fine to be levied against those who do not wear them at the Port facilities.

Additionally, the Port and its business partners are requiring social distancing, while providing hand sanitizer, touch-free transactions and extensive signage to keep travelers aware of prevention measures.

“We will do everything we can to provide safety and health to our community,” Cotton said.

Long said that the LaGuardia Airport service is another way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are pleased to offer the free, easy and accessible service to anyone getting off a plane or in the community,” Long said.

He emphasized that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s idea of getting tested before boarding any flight is a good idea.

“We would like to see this become a reality to keep New York and the country safe,” he said. “New Yorkers can always count on the Health Hospital Test and Trace to provide testing that is fast, easy and always free.”

The testing center is located at Terminal B Parking Garage, ground level found soon after exiting the arrivals exiting area.

