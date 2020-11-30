One week left to apply for rental lottery in Long Island City luxury building – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The deadline to apply to the rental lottery for The Cove, a brand-new boutique residential building in the heart of Long Island City, is fast approaching.

If your combined household income is between $68,229 and $159,640, you could be eligible to apply for one of the new luxury studio ($1,990), one bedroom ($2,345) or two bedroom ($3,072) units at The Cove. The application window closes on Friday, Dec. 4. Click here to apply.

Each apartment features wood flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, gourmet kitchens, stainless-steel appliances and large closets.

The building also offers community amenities, including a fitness center, club lounge with a game room, co-working lounge, roof deck with BBQ grills and an outdoor area with sun loungers.

Located in Court Square, The Cove is surrounded by culture and cuisine.

In its immediate vicinity are cultural spaces like MoMA PS1 and SculptureCenter. Also nearby are a host of restaurants and retailers including M. Wells, Xi’an Famous Foods, Dutch Kills Bar and Partners Coffee.

The nearby subway lines give residents of The Cove access quick access to both Brooklyn and Manhattan, with the N, W, 7, G, E, M and R lines all in close proximity.

Winners of the lottery will also be offered a discount on their lease. On a 12-month lease, renters will get two months free and on a 24-month lease, renters will get 6 months free.

Click here to apply.