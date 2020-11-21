Ten warm winter coats that kids will love – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEW YORK FAMILY

With winter around the corner, it’ll soon be time for fun cold-weather activities like ice skating, building a snowman and more! With so much to do this season, even in a pandemic, your children need good winter coats and jackets so they can stay warm while enjoying all the holiday fun. If you are looking for some good winter coats for your children to wear, check out these 10 winter coats for kids that will not only complete your child’s winter outfit but also keep them warm and dry when the weather gets frightful.

Check out L.L. Bean’s Kids’ Ultralight 650 Jacket! It will keep your little one warm in up to -10 degree weather, so it’s perfect for a fun day in the snow or a trek through the city. The jacket is made from recycled, ripstop nylon, which makes the jacket water resistant. The best part about this jacket that if it ever becomes dirty, it is machine washer safe.

The Kid’s Ultralight 650 Jacket comes in a variety of sizes from a youth small (8) to an extra large (18). The jacket comes in five fun colors: black, blue ridge, campfire green, carbon navy, deep sapphire and magenta haze. In addition to two outside pockets, the jacket has a hidden pocket inside as well. Whenever your child wants to take it off, the jacket stuffs down, making it easy to fit inside a locker or a backpack.

Price: $149

Are you looking for a more economical winter coat this holiday season? Check out Target’s Boys’ Reversible Puffer Jacket from Cat and Jack. This jacket is made from a light weight material that is perfect for running around outside without being weighed down by a heavy winter coat. Its soft quilted, sherpa lining will make your child feel cozy and warm on those chilly winter days. The jacket is also water- and wind-resistant and comes with a hood, which will block out the cold, rain and snow, and optimize playtime outside.

Price: $27.99

Target also has a winter jacket that is perfect for your little girl. The Girls’ Puffer Jacket from All in Motion has many features that make it a great addition to any outfit. The jacket comes in four colors: olive, iridescent maroon, iridescent purple and multicolored. The coat is made from a water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric that will protect your child from the cold.

The jacket’s fleece lining, tuckable hood and high collar will shield your child’s face from the elements on those freezing winter days. The extendable sleeves and built-in mittens also provide extra warmth and protection from the elements. The side zip pockets allow your child to keep small items secure and dry. With all these amazing features, this jacket is perfect for a snow day or ice skating.

Price: $32.00

Click here for the full list of winter coats for kids!

-Compiled by Brooke Thompson

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.