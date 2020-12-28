Cops seek thief who robbed couple at knifepoint in Elmhurst – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for a man who robbed two people at knifepoint in Elmhurst last week.

On Monday, Dec. 21, around 9 p.m., a man and woman, both 29 years old, were entering a residential building near Reeder Street and Queens Boulevard when an unidentified man approached them, according to the NYPD.

The man took out a knife and tried to take the woman’s purse, cops said.

The woman fought back and grabbed the purse back from the thief, dropping her phone on the pavement in the process, according to the authorities.

The assailant then picked up the phone and ran off northbound on Reeder Street. The male victim chased after him but lost sight of the robber soon after.

Neither of the victims were injured during the robbery.

The robbery took place in full view of the residential building’s security camera.

Police describe the suspect as being between 20 and 24 years old, standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multicolored face mask, a black and orange hooded sweater with the word “Puma” on the front, black pants and brown boots.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.