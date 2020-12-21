Duo steals over $10K worth of vape and tobacco product from Astoria smoke shop: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two men who stole $10,000 worth of vape and tobacco products from an Astoria smoke shop last month.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, around 3:30 a.m., two unidentified men, broke the front window of Cloud Beast, located at 22-05 35th St., according to the NYPD.

Once inside the shop, the duo began to take tobacco, as well as vaping and electronic products, valued around $10,200, cops said. The men then ran off in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported as a result of the burglary.

Police describe one of the men as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored bubble jacket and a dark colored hooded sweater. The second man was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and a light colored hooded sweater.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.