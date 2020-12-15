Moya helps distribute 500 toys to East Elmhurst children – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More than 500 toys were distributed to children whose families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in East Elmhurst Sunday afternoon.

First Baptist Church, Pastor Patrick Young and Councilman Francisco Moya hosted a Christmas holiday blessing along with the free toy distribution as children interacted and took pictures with Santa Claus and enjoyed holiday music.

“This event is not just about giving away toys; it’s about uplifting the spirit of children and their families that were impacted the hardest by the pandemic. I am grateful to Pastor Young whose dedication is a beacon of hope every week during our food distributions and events like this that make a difference in our community,” Moya said. “Today 500 toys were distributed thanks in partnership to First Baptist Church, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Pazer, Jaffe & Fein. The Christmas toy giveaway has become something of a tradition over the past decade at First Baptist Church and Keica Edwards, and all our volunteers as well as our partners Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Pazer, Epstein & Fein who made this toy giveaway possible.”

This was the second of a series of toy distributions Moya has sponsored this holiday season to bring some Christmas cheer to families during the coronavirus crisis. Moya worked with the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association to distribute toys to schools and families on Dec. 12 at Southern Baptist Church in East Elmhurst.