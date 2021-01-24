Cops seek suspect behind burglary of seven businesses around Downtown Flushing – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who burgled over half a dozen businesses in and around Downtown Flushing in December and January.

In all, the man suspected of being behind the seven early morning break-ins made off with over $5,000 in cash and products over the past two months, according to the NYPD.

The burglaries, which all occurred within in the confines of the 109th Precinct, began on Saturday, Dec. 12, around 4 a.m., when the unidentified man forced open the secured door of a Starbucks, located at 41-02 Main St., in Flushing, according to the NYPD.

Once inside, he took around $1,200 in cash from the register and fled on foot, cops said.

About 30 minutes later, the man broke into a daycare center located at 132-06 Maple Ave., in Queensboro Hill, police said. After rummaging around, the man left without taking any property.

Around 5:30 a.m., that same morning, the burglar forced open the front door of a restaurant located at 40-09 Prince St., in Flushing, according to authorities. After taking around $1,000 in cash and electronics, the man ran off in an unknown direction.

The following week, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, the man broke into a bakery located at 136-85 41st Ave., in Flushing, around 12:30 a.m., cops said.

A bakery employee showed up that morning to find the man had taken around $100 in cash from the register, according to the NYPD.

The burglaries extended into the new year. On Saturday, Jan. 2, around 1 a.m., the same suspect broke into a bakery located at 37-25 Main St., in Flushing. After forcing open the locked front door, the man took $400 from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

The next weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 9, around 8 p.m., the man broke into a cell phone store located at 135-37 40th Road, in Flushing, cops said. Once inside, the man took around $2,600 in cash and electronics and fled on foot.

A few days later, on Monday, Jan. 11, around 12:40 a.m., the suspect broke into a restaurant located at 59-10 Main St., in Queensboro Hill.

A restaurant employee showed up to work the next morning to find the front door broken and around $80 missing from the register, according to the NYPD.

Police describe the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a red hooded sweater, black pants, gray and black sneakers, a black and gray face mask and a black backpack.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.