Pre-K and 3-K applications to open later this month – QNS.com

Applications for 3-K and Pre-K spots for the 2021-22 school year will open on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Department of Education announced earlier this week.

All families with children born in 2017 can apply for pre-K until April 7 and families with children born in 2018 can apply for 3-K until April 30. School districts 1, 4, 5, 7,8,9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 23, 27, 29, 31 and 32 are offing 3-k programs for the upcoming school year, according to the DOE.

Families living in 3-k districts will be given priority during the application process but the DOE urges all families to apply. In addition, families in every school district meeting income requirements can apply for free or low-cost Pre-K and 3-K programs with extended day and year.

In 2019, there were 70,000 students enrolled in pre-k and 3-k, a major increase from the 19,000 enrolled when the programs first started in 2013. Last year though, the DOE reported that enrollment in both early learning programs has fallen sharply, by 8% and 13% respectively, due to the pandemic. In total, New York City public schools have lost 43,000 students during the past academic year.

Families can apply online at MySchools.nyc or over the phone at 718-935-2009. The online application is available in ten languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Haitian Creole, Bengali, Urdu and French), and families can submit an application over the phone in over 200 languages.

Families interested in receiving updates and admissions tips can subscribe to our email list today at schools.nyc.gov/Sign-Up. Families seeking an open 3-K or pre-K seat for this current school year can call 718-935-2009 or email ES_Enrollment@schools.nyc.gov to learn about any available options in their community.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.