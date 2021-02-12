QNS and Queens County Politics to host virtual City Council District 31 debate – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Join QNS and Queens County Politics as we dive into the special election in City Council District 31 during our virtual candidates debate at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The debate, which is free to watch, will see the candidates running to replace former City Councilman and current Queens Borough President Donovan Richards discuss their goals for office, the top challenges facing the district and a host of other issues.

The special election – which takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 23 – will be the second special election in Queens this month and the second in the city to utilize ranked-choice voting.

The nine candidates vying for the seat, which became vacant in December when Richards was sworn in as borough president, include Nancy J. Martinez, Selvena N. Brooks-Powers, LaToya R. Benjamin, Latanya Collins, Sherwyn A. James, Nicole S. Lee, Pesach Osina, Shawn Rux and Manuel Silva.

The winner of the special election will serve the district, which covers Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Laurelton, Rosedale and Springfield Gardens, until the end of the year, when Richards’ term was set to end.