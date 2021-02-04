Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in St. Albans and Bayside – QNS.com

Queens continued to have the hot hand while playing the lottery this week.
Two people in the borough are taking home nearly $20,000 each after purchasing winning Take 5 tickets, both selected during the Wednesday, Feb. 3, drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Thursday.
One of the tickets, worth $19,965.50, was purchased at Hollis Avenue Mini Market, located at 201-10 Hollis Ave., in St. Albans. The second ticket, worth the same as the first, was purchased Super Tiger Inc., located at 47-01 Francis Lewis Blvd., in Bayside.
The winners will split the day’s prize with a third person, who purchased a winning Take 5 ticket at a grocery store in Rochester, NY.
Over the weekend, the borough saw three winners take home the cash prize.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, two winning tickets, worth over $16,600 each, were sold at both a Jamaica liquor store and an Elmhurst liquor store. The following day, a winning Take 5 ticket, worth a little less than $30,000, was sold a gas station in Ridgewood.
Take 5 numbers are drawn daily from a field of one to 39. The drawings are televised and take place at 10:30 p.m.
Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize money.