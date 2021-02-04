Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in St. Albans and Bayside – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens continued to have the hot hand while playing the lottery this week.

Two people in the borough are taking home nearly $20,000 each after purchasing winning Take 5 tickets, both selected during the Wednesday, Feb. 3, drawing, the New York Lottery announced on Thursday.

One of the tickets, worth $19,965.50, was purchased at Hollis Avenue Mini Market, located at 201-10 Hollis Ave., in St. Albans. The second ticket, worth the same as the first, was purchased Super Tiger Inc., located at 47-01 Francis Lewis Blvd., in Bayside.

The winners will split the day’s prize with a third person, who purchased a winning Take 5 ticket at a grocery store in Rochester, NY.

Over the weekend, the borough saw three winners take home the cash prize.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, two winning tickets, worth over $16,600 each, were sold at both a Jamaica liquor store and an Elmhurst liquor store. The following day, a winning Take 5 ticket, worth a little less than $30,000, was sold a gas station in Ridgewood.

Take 5 numbers are drawn daily from a field of one to 39. The drawings are televised and take place at 10:30 p.m.

Winning ticket holders have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize money.