Award-winning film production designer found dead inside College Point home: NYPD – QNS.com

An Emmy Award-winning production designer who went missing last year was found dead in her College Point home Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found buried underneath debris inside her home on 123rd Street on March 30, according to the NYPD.

Her body was discovered when a cleaning service, hired by Sakash’s sister came to her home, according to the New York Post.

Officers from the 109th Precinct arrived and pronounced Sakash, who first went missing in October 2020, dead at the scene.

Sakash worked as a production designer on a handful of films and television shows, including “Made in America” and “Still Alice.” She won a Daytime Emmy for her work on “Between the Lions.”

The NYPD doesn’t suspect criminality in Sakash’s death. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.