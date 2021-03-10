Quantcast
Cops seek suspect who stole packages from residents of Glendale apartment building – QNS.com
Cops seek suspect who stole packages from residents of Glendale apartment building

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole several packages that belonged to residents of a Glendale apartment building earlier this month.

On Wednesday, March 3, around 4:40 p.m., the unidentified man walked into the foyer of an apartment building located near 64th Street and Madison Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Spotting a few packages on the ground in front of the door, the man picked them up and stuffed them into his jacket, cops said.

He then left the building and walked westbound on Madison Street.

No one was injured as a result of the burglary.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

