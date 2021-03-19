City Councilman Costa Constantinides endorses Donovan Richards for Queens Borough President – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

City Councilman Costa Constantinides is backing Donovan Richards, the current Queens Borough President, for reelection.

Constantinides, who also ran for the position in last year’s election, announced his endorsement of Richards on Friday, March 19.

“Donovan Richards has always fought for Queens residents, and I have been proud to work with him to ensure a sustainable greener future for our borough,” Constantinides said. “Since taking office in December, he has quickly gotten to work to take on the issues facing Queens and delivering on the promises he made. I am confident that he will continue that record of accomplishment and I am proud to endorse his campaign for Queens Borough President.”

Constantinides, who represents Council District 22, and Richards, the former City Councilman for District 31, both chaired the Council’s Committee on Environmental Protection at different times during their respective terms.

“I was proud to serve in the City Council alongside Councilman Costa Constantinides, where we worked together to deliver for Queens residents,” Richards said. “As I took office, Costa was an important part of our transition team, leading our planning committee to ensure a sustainable future for Queens. I am grateful to have his support and look forward to continuing to work together for Queens residents.”

Richards was elected Queens Borough President in November 2020, and was sworn into office in December.

He’s now back on the campaign trail and is being challenged by five more candidates — two of whom also ran for Queens Borough President in last year’s Democratic primary: City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley. Also running are community activist Stan Morse, long-time Queens resident Diana Sanchez and mapmaker Danniel Maio.

This year’s Democratic primary will take place on June 22 and will be followed by the general election on Nov. 2.