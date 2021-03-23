Long Island City man indicted for $1.7 million PPP fraud: Feds – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Long Island City man was indicted for using a Queensbridge Houses apartment as part of his scheme to defraud the federal government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Gelpys Joel Peralta-Gutierrez, 31, was charged with wire fraud conspiracy Monday relating to a fraudulent application for a loan under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Peralta-Gutierrez was previously arrested in February on a criminal complaint and will be arraigned at a later date, according to authorities.

“As alleged, Peralta-Gutierrez claimed falsely that he needed government loan benefits to pay his employees during the pandemic, but instead deliberately lined his own pockets with $1.7 million,” Acting U.S. Attorney Mark J. Lesko said. “This Office will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against those who, for personal gain, take advantage of the COVID crisis and unlawfully divert funds from vitally important government relief programs”

As set forth in court filings, in June 2020, Peralta-Gutierrez arranged for a PPP loan application to be submitted on behalf of his company, J Films HD Inc., claiming that he employed 62 workers with a total monthly payroll of nearly $700,000. Based on these representations, Peralta-Gutierrez’s business was granted a loan in excess of $1.7 million.

The location that Peralta-Gutierrez submitted as his business address, however, was a NYCHA apartment at the Queensbridge Houses. In applications, Peralta-Gutierrez submitted for other business relief, he acknowledged that, in reality, his business had only one employee, and total revenues of approximately $50,000.

“Peralta, as alleged, took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created to provide emergency financial assistance to businesses who need it during the pandemic,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said. “While claiming to have 62 employees on his payroll, he received $1.7 million worth of taxpayer-funded relief in support of his claims. According to other business relief applications he filed, however, he had only one employee. The FBI will continue to aggressively pursue those who are using the money from this economic relief program to pad their own pockets. If you know of similar instances of fraud,please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

If convicted, Peralta-Gutierrez faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“Lying to gain access to economic stimulus funds will be met with justice,” said Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent-in-Charge, Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Eastern Region Office. “SBA-OIG will aggressively pursue evidence of fraud against SBA’s programs aimed at assisting the nation’s small businesses struggling with the pandemic challenges. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and pursuit of justice.”