New report shows what prospective renters are looking for the most in NYC – QNS.com

New Yorkers looking to move should prepare for what looks like another year of spending a lot of time inside when searching for new that “dream apartment.”

In late February, StreetEasy released data showing that New Yorkers are prioritizing home amenities while searching for their next apartments. The real estate website reported that in 2020 almost one-third of all searches on StreetEasy ticked the box for an amenity filter, up 22 percent from 2019.

StreetEasy also revealed the most popular amenities New Yorkers currently value while searching for their next apartment: in-unit washer and dryer, pets allowed policy and an elevator in the building.

Though these three amenities dominate the top of most New Yorkers’ wish lists, other features such as central air conditioning and private outdoor space, have seen a search increase because of the pandemic.

In December of 2020, StreetEasy added a plethora of new filters New Yorkers could use while searching for their next apartment. One of these filters included what type of view the buyer or renter wanted, such as a city view, water view or park view. It appears that more time spent at home means fewer New Yorkers are satisfied looking out their window at a brick wall or having a direct view into their neighbor’s living room.

Licensed real estate salesperson Reba Miller said New Yorkers are valuing privacy above all while searching for their next city apartment during a pandemic. “Privacy has been key as of late,” she said. “Balconies and terraces are extremely sought after. I’ve also been asked about private elevator access, and the number of units in a building more often since COVID. The more private, the better.”

Private outdoor space is the seventh most searched for amenity up from public outdoor space which comes in at number 10.

Read the full report at streeteasy.com.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.