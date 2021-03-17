Oakland Gardens middle schoolers compete in MoMath's first-ever virtual math tournament – QNS.com

A group of Queens middle school mathematicians will compete against hundreds of other math lovers in a virtual tournament on Thursday, March 18, when the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) is set to host its seventh annual MoMathalon Tournament.
The tournament will feature students from M.S. 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne in Oakland Gardens, as well as hundreds of other top middle school math students.
The competition was originally for middle schoolers in New York City and Long Island, but expanded beyond state lines once COVID-19 restrictions forced it to move online. This year’s tournament includes students from schools in New York, Texas, North Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and abroad in Kyiv, Ukraine.
According to MoMath, the one-of-a-kind math competition “creates opportunities for students to challenge their mathematical abilities, engage with other students and teachers in an exciting, now virtual, atmosphere and build the confidence and skills that can last a lifetime.”
Known as the only math museum in North America, MoMath opened its doors in Manhattan in 2012 but transitioned online in March 2020. Over the past year, the museum has offered more than 2,800 online programs that have reached participants from 64 U.S. states and territories as well as 108 countries around the globe.
The MoMathlon Middle School Math Tournament is sponsored by Con Edison and is set for Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Below is a list of participating schools:
Queens
- Nathaniel Hawthorne M.S. 74
Brooklyn
- Berkeley Carroll School
- Saint Ann’s School
Bronx
- P.S. 19 Judith K Weiss Woodlawn School
- Riverdale Country School
Westchester
- Blind Brook Middle School
- Immaculate Heart of Mary School
- John Jay Middle School
Manhattan
- Academy of St. Joseph The Anderson School
- The Clinton School
- UNIS
- Poly Ed
- Hunter College High School
- NYC Lab Middle School
- Collegiate School
- NEST+m
Long Island
- Great Hollow Middle School
- Accompsett Middle School
- Longwood Jr High School
- Mattituck Jr/Sr High School
- Nesaquake Middle School
- North Shore Middle School
- Gelinas Jr High School
- RC Murphy JHS
- Herricks Middle School
Ukraine
- Kyiv Math Circle
Texas
- Regents School of Austin
North Carolina
- North Buncombe Middle School
Connecticut
- Thomas Edison Magnet School
New Jersey
- Warren Township Middle School
Massachusetts
- West Somerville Neighborhood School
For more information, visit momath.org.