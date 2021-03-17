Oakland Gardens middle schoolers compete in MoMath's first-ever virtual math tournament – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of Queens middle school mathematicians will compete against hundreds of other math lovers in a virtual tournament on Thursday, March 18, when the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) is set to host its seventh annual MoMathalon Tournament.

The tournament will feature students from M.S. 74 Nathaniel Hawthorne in Oakland Gardens, as well as hundreds of other top middle school math students.

The competition was originally for middle schoolers in New York City and Long Island, but expanded beyond state lines once COVID-19 restrictions forced it to move online. This year’s tournament includes students from schools in New York, Texas, North Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and abroad in Kyiv, Ukraine.

According to MoMath, the one-of-a-kind math competition “creates opportunities for students to challenge their mathematical abilities, engage with other students and teachers in an exciting, now virtual, atmosphere and build the confidence and skills that can last a lifetime.”

Known as the only math museum in North America, MoMath opened its doors in Manhattan in 2012 but transitioned online in March 2020. Over the past year, the museum has offered more than 2,800 online programs that have reached participants from 64 U.S. states and territories as well as 108 countries around the globe.

The MoMathlon Middle School Math Tournament is sponsored by Con Edison and is set for Thursday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Below is a list of participating schools:

Queens

Nathaniel Hawthorne M.S. 74

Brooklyn

Berkeley Carroll School

Saint Ann’s School

Bronx

P.S. 19 Judith K Weiss Woodlawn School

Riverdale Country School

Westchester

Blind Brook Middle School

Immaculate Heart of Mary School

John Jay Middle School

Manhattan

Academy of St. Joseph The Anderson School

The Clinton School

UNIS

Poly Ed

Hunter College High School

NYC Lab Middle School

Collegiate School

NEST+m

Long Island

Great Hollow Middle School

Accompsett Middle School

Longwood Jr High School

Mattituck Jr/Sr High School

Nesaquake Middle School

North Shore Middle School

Gelinas Jr High School

RC Murphy JHS

Herricks Middle School

Ukraine

Kyiv Math Circle

Texas

Regents School of Austin

North Carolina

North Buncombe Middle School

Connecticut

Thomas Edison Magnet School

New Jersey

Warren Township Middle School

Massachusetts

West Somerville Neighborhood School

For more information, visit momath.org.