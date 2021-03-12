Police find man dead with gunshot wound to chest inside parked car in Howard Beach – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man, after he was found with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a parked car in Howard Beach early Friday morning.

The NYPD first got a call about the unidentified man inside the car, which was parked at the corner of 95th Street and 156th Avenue, around 3:30 a.m., on Friday, March 12, police said.

Investigators arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later discovered a gun, believed to be the one that produced the bullet that killed the 57-year-old, lying on the floor of the front passenger’s side of the car, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the car, which was running and had the air conditioning on, had been parked on the corner since Wednesday.

Detectives are investigating whether or not the man’s death was by suicide or homicide, police sources said.

Friday’s incident marks the second time this week police have discovered a dead body inside a parked car in Queens.

On Wednesday, March 10, a tow truck operator found the body of 26-year-old Destini Smothers inside the trunk of an abandoned sedan in South Ozone Park.

Smothers, who was from Troy, New York, went missing while in Queens in November 2020.

The investigation into both deaths remains ongoing.