Queens lawmaker accepting scholarship applications from college-bound students – QNS.com

Current college students and high school seniors in south Queens who plan on attending college next year can now apply for two scholarships through the New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators.

State Senator Joseph Addabbo explained that two scholarships are available — the Assemblyman James D. Conte Memorial Academic Scholarship and the Senator John J. Marchi Memorial Athletic Scholarship — each providing the winning students with $4,000. There will be a total of four statewide scholarship winners, two for each scholarship.

“I am excited to extend these scholarship opportunities to the amazingly bright students in my district,” Addabbo said. “With the cost of going to college still on the rise, any type of financial aid we can bring to our constituents will benefit these talented students. I hope to see many applications from the students in my district. Be sure to fill out your application today.”

Applicants for the scholarships must reside in Addabbo’s 15th Senatorial District which includes the neighborhoods of Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Middle Village, Maspeth and parts of South Ozone Park, Ridgewood, Woodside and The Rockaways. Students looking to apply for the scholarships must have demonstrated a grade point average of 85 and over, have good conduct and demonstrate the dedication to pursue and complete a higher education degree, are active in community service and extracurricular activities, and can demonstrate financial need.

Applicants for the athletic scholarship must be involved in and organized sport.

All those who wish to apply must include a brief biography listing honors receiver, volunteer service activities, clubs and extracurricular activities; a brief outline of their educational goals; a brief outline of their financial need; a brief essay on a public issue of interest; and a school transcript indicating their GPA. The submission deadline is March 19.

To apply for one of the scholarships visit the website here.

Meanwhile, as a way to honor local high school students who display exemplary academic achievements and who volunteer to do great work in their own communities, Addabbo announced his participation in the state Senate’s Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program. Teachers and staff from schools in his district can nominate junior and senior high school students who excel not only academically, but also through extracurricular and volunteer activities.

There are four different award categories to nominate a student for: academics, athletics, arts and community service. Selected students will be awarded with a congratulatory certificate of recognition and their story will be shared on Addabbo’s Senate website.Participating schools are invited to nominate a maximum of five junior or senior students for the awards.

“This program is just a small way that we can honor the amazing students we have across New York State and recognize them for the great work that they have been doing in the classroom and in their communities for years,” Addabbo said. “In past years, some of our local students from my district have won this prestigious award, and I hope to see many of our local students nominated this year.”

A participant package must be submitted online at Addabbo’s website by April 2, by filling out the online nomination form, attaching a recommendation letter and the student’s brief statement about their accomplishments. Nominations can come from teachers, administrators, counselors, or other school faculty members.

For more information on this program and to nominate a student, visit his Senate website here. Anyone with a question can call Addabbo’s Howard Beach district office at 718-738-1111.