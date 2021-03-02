Queensborough Community College earns Military Friendly designation for 2021-2022 academic year – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

A Bayside college was recently recognized for its continued commitment to and support for the military community.

Queensborough Community College (QCC) earned a Military Friendly designation for the 2021-2022 school year, joining the ranks of 746 other schools nationwide that participated in the survey operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran- owned small business.

QCC was also one of four City University of New York (CUNY) institutions on the list along with York College, Kingsborough Community College and the CUNY School of Professional Studies.

For years, QCC has been recognized for embracing military students and providing resources to ensure those students’ success. Following this year’s survey, QCC earned high marks in categories like Military Friendly dedication to culture and commitment and military support and retention.

During the 2020-2021 school year, QCC had approximately 294 veterans and active military students enrolled in classes as well as 27 employees who were veterans or are currently in the military.

“Our achievements in military friendly status are related to being a one-stop shop, aiding students from application to graduation to transfer out,” said Alexandra Venezian, director and SCO.

Since its inception in 2003, the Military Friendly program has helped organizations to create civilian opportunities for veterans by “setting a standard, promoting it and raising the bar over time.” Over time, the number of schools that competed for this distinction grew from 20 to around 2,000 per year.

“Our mission is to create bridges between departments and appointed POCs to assist our military students, ensure students receive benefits in a timely manner, provide a mentor program for all incoming freshmen, establish a sense of [camaraderie] and unity and create events that facilitate personal, professional and educational growth,” Venezian added.

In order to create this yearly list, the Military Friendly program conducts extensive research using public data from more than 8,800 schools, input from student veterans and survey responses from participating institutions. This free survey is open to all postsecondary schools wishing to participate.

Those interested can find the 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and and at militaryfriendly.com.