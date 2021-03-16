Tennessee man arrested in connection with rape of woman in Woodhaven – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Tennessee man was cuffed last week for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Woodhaven earlier this year.

Marlon Serrano, a 47-year-old from Memphis, TN, was booked inside the 102nd Precinct on Friday, March 12, and charged with attempted rape, robbery, sexual abuse and criminal possession of a weapon, after he attacked and attempted to rape a woman on a residential block in Woodhaven in January, according to the NYPD.

On Friday, Jan. 22, around 6:30 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was walking along 92nd Street when Serrano allegedly approached her from behind, cops said. He then took out a knife, jumped on top of the woman and stole $5 from her, the authorities said.

Police said that Serrano than placed his hand over the woman’s mouth, told her not to scream and pulled down her pants. He then bent down and bit her on her hip.

A person walking by noticed the attack and scared Serrano off, according to the NYPD. He then ran southbound on 92nd Street.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was treated for the bite wound to her hip.