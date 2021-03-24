WATCH: A conversation on colorectal cancer screening, treatment and risk reduction – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Watch this webinar on demystifying colorectal cancer, brought to you by NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.

In this webinar, experts discuss why screening is important, the warning signs of colorectal cancer, who should be screened and when, screening during the pandemic, what the current treatments available are and how to minimize risk of recurrence after a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

The informative conversation features a host of accomplished speakers, including the following:

Roger Patron, MD

Colorectal Surgeon, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Assistant Professor in Clinical Surgery, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine

Christopher Foglia

Chief, Section of Colorectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine

Program Director, General Surgical Residency Program

Jini Hyun

Medical Oncologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine

Ellen Gutkin

Attending Gastroenterologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College-Cornell University