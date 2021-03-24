WATCH: A conversation on colorectal cancer screening, treatment and risk reduction – QNS.com

Watch this webinar on demystifying colorectal cancer, brought to you by NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.
In this webinar, experts discuss why screening is important, the warning signs of colorectal cancer, who should be screened and when, screening during the pandemic, what the current treatments available are and how to minimize risk of recurrence after a colorectal cancer diagnosis.
The informative conversation features a host of accomplished speakers, including the following:
Roger Patron, MD
Colorectal Surgeon, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor in Clinical Surgery, Colon & Rectal Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine
Christopher Foglia
Chief, Section of Colorectal Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine
Program Director, General Surgical Residency Program
Jini Hyun
Medical Oncologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine
Ellen Gutkin
Attending Gastroenterologist, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Assistant Professor Weill Cornell Medical College-Cornell University