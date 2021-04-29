Queens lawmaker’s Spring Food Drive aims to help community pantries

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are beginning to lift across the city and state, the issue of food insecurity remains for many families across Queens.

Following a successful round of food drives in his district earlier this year, state Senator Joseph Addabbo is hosting a Spring Food Drive to help three local food pantries during the month of May. The food drive will go to benefit the Sacred Heart food pantry in Glendale, the Our Lady of Grace food pantry in Howard Beach, and the St. Camillus food pantry in Rockaway Park.

Two of Addabbo’s district offices — one in Middle Village and one in Howard Beach — will be drop-off points for the Sacred Heart pantry and Our Lady of Grace pantry, respectively. St. Camillus Church — located at 99-15 Rockaway Beach Blvd. — and Last Stop Gourmet Shop — located at 222 Beach 116th St. — will be drop-off locations for the St. Camillus pantry.

Food will be collected for this drive until May 31.

“I was absolutely thrilled to see how successful the Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day food drives were, all thanks to the generous members of the community,” Addabbo said. “Since the pandemic has forced a lot of businesses to close and hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to lose their jobs, and more of our neighbors may be in need of food.Having full community food pantries in one of our most important tools in battling food insecurity.”

Non-perishable items that are needed include canned vegetables and fruit, cereals, crackers and snacks, pasta and rice, soups, stews and chili, cooking oil, dried herbs and spices and additional non-perishable foods. Addabbo’s Middle Village office is located at 66-85 73rd Place, and the Howard Beach office is located at 159-53 102nd St., and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, accepting donations.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced when entering one of Addabbo’s district offices.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in my previous food drives, as well as the Last Stop Gourmet Shop for being a drop off location,” Addabbo said. “Together we can work to end hunger in our communities.”

For more information on the food drive, call Addabbo’s office at 718-738-1111.