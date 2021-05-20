Schneps Media, PoliticsNY to host Queens borough president virtual debate tonight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens residents will get the chance to hear from the leading candidates for Queens Borough President during tonight’s debate at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by PoliticsNY, candidates will get the chance to share why they’re running for the office and what they will do if elected.

The borough president proposes legislation, zoning changes, city-wide budget recommendations and direction for land-use in the borough. Borough presidents appoint members to the New York City Planning Commission and members to community boards.

The office is currently held by Donovan Richards, who kicked the ground running in December 2020 after winning the primary and general election.

Richards is seeking reelection, and will face-off with several other candidates in the June 22 Democratic Primaries, including City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, community organizer Stan Morse and realtor Diana Sanchez. There are also two Republican candidates, including veteran Thomas Zmich and map-maker Danniel Maio.

To watch the debate, register here.