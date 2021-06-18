Man sought in Astoria strip club shooting that wounded two: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a man in connection with a shooting incident near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Monday, June 14.

The suspect was engaged in an argument with several people at 3 a.m. outside of Starlets Gentlemen’s Club, located at 49-09 25th Ave., when he pulled a gun and fired, striking two men, police said.

A 32-year-old was shot in his leg and a 25-year-old was shot in the arm, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the scene and transported the two victims to Elmhurst Hospital Center where they were both in stable condition, police said.

The individual was caught on a surveillance camera wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.