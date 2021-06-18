Quantcast
Astoria

Man sought in Astoria strip club shooting that wounded two: NYPD

Bill ParryBy
0
comments
Posted on
Screenshot via NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a man in connection with a shooting incident near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Monday, June 14.

The suspect was engaged in an argument with several people at 3 a.m. outside of Starlets Gentlemen’s Club, located at 49-09 25th Ave., when he pulled a gun and fired, striking two men, police said.

A 32-year-old was shot in his leg and a 25-year-old was shot in the arm, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the scene and transported the two victims to Elmhurst Hospital Center where they were both in stable condition, police said.

The individual was caught on a surveillance camera wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York