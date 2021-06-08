Police searching for suspect in Jamaica stabbing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for a man in connection to an assault on Archer Avenue last month.

A 31-year-old man engaged in an argument with an unidentified man in a commercial area just north of the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday, May 11, just after 9 p.m., in front of 146-15 Archer Ave.

Police say during the argument, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means, where he was in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a medium build and black hair who was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a black zipper on the front left side, ripped jeans and a black face mask, police said.

Police released surveillance video with the alleged suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.