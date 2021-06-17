Queens lawmaker honors Richmond Hill student for donating hair to local nonprofit organization

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams presented a Certificate of Appreciation to a 12-year-old Richmond Hill student on her birthday, June 11, for donating 21 inches of hair to Butterflies by Blaq Inc., a local nonprofit organization that provides free hair replacements to young cancer patients experiencing hair loss.

At the age of 9, Adriel Singh made her first donation of 24 inches of hair to Butterflies BBI.

“When I donated 24 inches on my first haircut, I did not plan to donate again. I wanted to keep doing it again to benefit others with hair loss, so I had another 21 inches cut off and donated to Butterflies BBI again,” Singh said. “One day, this will be made into a wig to help someone, and I feel very happy about that.”

The hair donation event took place at Rachel Salon in Richmond Hill, where business owner Rachel Rampaul was also presented with a City Council Citation from Adams for lending her space to host the event.

“It felt great giving back and using my hair salon for the donation event,” Rampaul said. “I am so proud of Adriel for allowing me to cut her hair and doing such a selfless act of donating her hair to Butterflies BBI. I will continue to offer my salon and services to facilitate such generous deeds.”

Adams said she was truly inspired by the generosity and selflessness of young people like Singh, whose donation will make a difference to help young cancer patients suffering from hair loss.

“When our local leaders, small businesses, nonprofits and youth work together, they always have a tremendous impact on our community,” Adams said. “I am proud to recognize the contributions of both Adriel and Rachel, and I look forward to future hair donation events to bolster the efforts of Butterflies BBI.”

Sherry Algredo, a community civic leader, said she was very pleased and proud to witness Singh cut and donate her hair for such a worthy cause for a second time.

“As the chair of the Education and Youth Services Committee and first vice chair of Community Board 9, I am thrilled to hear when kids perform such acts of kindness,” Singh said.

Butterflies By Blaq Inc. was founded in 2012 by Erna Blackman and Kaiya Blackman. The organization’s goal is to help restore normalcy and promote a sense of well-being to young people who are dealing with personal illnesses and conditions.

“We appreciate all of our hair donors because they help us help others,” Blackman said. “And for that, we are forever grateful.”