Driver killed on the LIE in Flushing after crashing into tree

A Long Island man was killed on the Long Island Expressway in Flushing early Wednesday, July 28 morning.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a single motor vehicle collision on the westbound LIE in the vicinity of Kissena Boulevard, and discovered Bhagwant Srichawala of East Meadow unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma, inside his vehicle just after 4 a.m.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined the victim was driving a 2008 Subaru Legacy traveling westbound on the LIE when he failed to properly negotiate the roadway and maintain control of his vehicle.

The Subaru veered onto the right shoulder of the expressway and slammed into a tree, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was updated on Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m.