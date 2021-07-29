Nearly a decade after Sandy, city completes upgrade of Rockaway storm-damaged streets

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The city has completed a $20 million roadway reconstruction project in Rockaway to upgrade infrastructure, alleviate flooding, and improve streets that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Work occurred on a 14-block stretch along Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 116th Street.

“The work just completed in Rockaway Beach is an important investment in our borough’s future that will do a great deal to enhance street conditions, alleviate flooding, increase resiliency, and improve accessibility for people with disabilities in a neighborhood that was hard hit by Superstorm Sandy,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “This work underscores the city’s strong commitment to alleviate chronic flooding and addressing the significant infrastructure damage that Sandy caused.”

A total of 2,115 feet of 12-inch storm sewers were added to the neighborhood and 390 feet of 10-inch sanitary sewer was replaced.

To better capture stormwater and direct it to the new storm sewers, 37 new catch basins were added and 19 old ones were replaced. More than one mile of water mains were replaced with pipes ranging from 6 to 20 inches in diameter and fire protection was enhanced with the replacement of 22 fire hydrants.

“As more extreme weather events impact our district, the need for resilient infrastructure is crucial,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said. “By adding more than 2,000 feet of new storm sewers to help alleviate flooding in our community, the city is addressing our infrastructure needs and helping us prepare for the future.”

The Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection provided funding for the project which began in March 2018. The Department of Design and Construction managed the construction.

“Much of the Rockaway Peninsula was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy and DDC has undertaken numerous infrastructure projects to help rebuild and make communities more resilient in the face of climate change,” DDC Commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer said. “This project upgraded a critical corridor facing Jamaica Bay.”

As part of the final street restoration, 178,475 square feet of new asphalt was laid down at an angle to facilitate the flow of stormwater to the catch basins, 43,350 square feet of sidewalk was reconstructed, 6,680 feet of concrete curbs were rebuilt with steel-faced curbs and 515 feet of new curbs were installed.

“The infrastructure project along Beach Channel Drive, Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 116th Street will go a long way in protecting the community, residents and businesses from flood damage and other negative effects associated with climate change and future weather conditions,” State Senator Joseph Addabbo said. “The peninsula learned a lot from Sandy, especially the need to be more resilient. When government agencies work together, we can accomplish anything. As we improve our Rockaway infrastructure post-Sandy, I would like to thank everyone at DOT, DEP and DDC for their work in bringing this vital project to fruition for the benefit of my constituency.”