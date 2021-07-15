NYC Parks extends public pool operating hours in NYC during heat wave

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the city under a heat advisory, the Astoria Park pool and other Olympic and intermediate-sized pools across the five boroughs will have extended hours Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16.

With the NYC Emergency Management and NYC Health’s heat advisory in place, NYC Parks announced the extension of pool hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Additional sessions may be added to accommodate as many pool-goers as possible.

For those unable to visit one of Parks’49 free outdoor pools, park goers can also cool down at Park’s eight public beaches and more than 600 spray showers.

“During the current heatwave, we want New Yorkers to stay safe, and we are extending pool hours to offer more opportunities to cool off,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said. “From tree shade and cooling centers to spray showers, pools and beaches, we encourage all to use our city resources to beat the heat in the coming days.”

Beach hours remain 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and lifeguards are on duty daily. Parks reminds visitors to swim only where lifeguards are present. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in closed sections, which are marked with signs and red flags.

For ideas on how to beat the heat, including locations of free cooling features, visit Parks’ Cool it! NYC page here.

As part of the city’s heat emergency plan, to help NewYorkers beat the heat, cooling centers have also been opened throughout the five boroughs.

For more information, visit NYC’s Beat the Heat page here.