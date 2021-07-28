Police look for drive-by shooter who blasted out a window at Sunnyside Library

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A gunman shattered a window at the Sunnyside Library during a drive-by shooting early in the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, right near a local park crowded with children.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for a suspect who engaged in an argument with a 49-year-old man outside an apartment building at 44-08 47th Ave. around 1 p.m., police said.

The suspect got behind the wheel of a gray Toyota Camry and pursued the man he had argued with, firing a shot at him in front of the library at 43-06 Greenpoint Ave. around 1:30 p.m. according to the NYPD, before he sped off westbound on Greenpoint Avenue.

The bullet missed the man and crashed through the window of the library’s teen section, leaving the glass shattered. The room was empty at the time and there were no injuries, according to a Queens Public Library spokesperson.

The man, who police allege had a dark complexion, was shirtless at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.