Brooklyn teen charged with murder in shooting death of Corona teen

A Brooklyn teen is charged with murder in the shooting death of a teenager in Corona.

Dennis Vassilenko, 18, of 72nd Street in Bay Ridge, was arraigned Friday, July 30, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to the charges, the defendant was observed on surveillance video outside the Sabor Latino Restaurant and Bar at 95-48 40th Rd. at around 4:20 p.m. on July 7.

Vassilenko was standing near the victim, Eduardo Hernandez Martinez of 101st Street in East Elmhurst, when suddenly Vassilenko allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the 17-year old twice in the torso. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the regional fugitive task force busted Vassilenko during an early morning raid on Thursday, July 29, at his Brooklyn home.

“Easy access to illegal guns has resulted in another senseless tragedy in our community,” Katz said. “A 17-year-old is dead, allegedly killed by another teenager in broad daylight. This bloodshed must end.”

Judge Iannece remanded Vassilenko and set his return date for Aug. 8.

Vassilenko faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.