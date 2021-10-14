Con Edison unveils curbside electric vehicle chargers in Laurelton

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Con Edison in partnership with the city Department of Transportation (DOT) and FLO, one of North America’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, is making it easier for New Yorkers without access to a home charger to charge their electric vehicle at the curb.

Southeast Queens lawmakers and residents joined Con Edison, DOT and FLO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for the unveiling of new curbside electric vehicle chargers in Laurelton that will serve the community.

Senator Leroy Comrie, Mark McMillan of Community Board 13, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers and the Federated Blocks of Laurelton were gathered at the site, located at 225th Street between Merrick Boulevard and 135th Avenue, where the curbside plugs are installed.

The “Level 2 chargers” are capable of providing 25 miles of range for most electric vehicles (EVs) in an hour, and a full charge in four to eight hours, depending on the vehicle’s battery size, according to Plug NYC.

Electric vehicle owners typically use Level 2 chargers for most of their charging needs. The Level 2 chargers will come with a standard SAE J1772 connector that is compatible with most EVs. Tesla owners will be able to use the Level 2 curbside chargers with an adapter that comes with each Tesla.

Level 2 is a good fit for charging while parked at home, work or even curbside.

The curbside chargers will make it more convenient for New Yorkers who park on the street, decreasing range anxiety and driving the market for EVs, according to Con Edison.

EV owners will pay for charging on a per hour basis. The cost of charging will be competitive with the cost of gasoline for non-EVs. Customers will be able to pay by smartphone, tap card or on the program website. These parking spaces are reserved for actively charging EVs. Non-charging vehicles may be ticketed by the NYPD.

In Queens, some DOT municipal parking facilities offer Level 2 charging stations.

Those parking facilities are located at Court Square Municipal Parking Garage in Long Island City, Queens Family Court Municipal Parking Garage in Jamaica and Queens Borough Hall Municipal Parking Field in Kew Gardens.

The DOT is hoping to expand the number of curbside chargers to 1,000 by 2025 and 10,000 by 2030.

“Electric vehicles are one of the most important tools New York City has in the fight against climate change. Transportation is the second largest source of NYC’s greenhouse gas emissions, and most of that pollution comes from burning fossil fuels for cars and trucks on the road,” said Alina Suriel, a Con Edison spokesperson. “Widespread EV adoption alongside a growing share of renewable energy is critical to ensure future generations can enjoy the benefits of cleaner air and a healthier environment.”

According to Plug NYC, the environmental benefits of switching to an electric vehicle include lower emissions, less noise, discounts on tolls (NYC bridges, tunnels and NYS Thruway) and HOV lane access.

Transportation is responsible for nearly 30% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), with most of these emissions coming from passenger vehicles. Increasing the number of EVs in the five boroughs is an important part of New York City’s effort to fight climate change by reducing GHG emission 80% by 2050, according to Plug NYC.

In partnership with Con Edison, NYC DOT will install 120 Level 2 chargers at curbside locations across the five boroughs. Of the 120 chargers, 100 will be publicly accessible, while 20 will be limited to use by the city’s fleet vehicles.

DOT, with input from Con Edison, will select curbside locations based on projected demand for charging, geographic diversity, and input from local elected officials and community stakeholders.

Public input on charger sites were also collected on the DOT’s website.

The chargers will be in place for four years as part of a demonstration project. Con Edison is funding the project.