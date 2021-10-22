East Elmhurst man cuffed for allegedly shooting a man in the butt last spring: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An East Elmhurst man was arrested Thursday, Oct. 21 and charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man in Jamaica in May.

Kareem Wilson, 28, of 31st Avenue is also facing weapons charges for an incident that occurred on the morning of May 15, after he became engaged in a verbal altercation with a 34-year-old man near 172-19 109th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The dispute between the two men escalated, at which point, Wilson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim one time in the buttocks, police said.

Wilson sped away from the scene driving a white Toyota Avalon.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Center in critical condition, police said, adding that the victim has since been upgraded.

Wilson is awaiting arraignment.