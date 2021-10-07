QNS Weekender: 24 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Enjoy the full slate of things to do in the borough this October weekend.

Some highlights include a showing of “Monster House” at Juniper Valley on Friday, looking for migratory birds at Kissena Park on Saturday and heading to Flushing Town Hall on Sunday to see the latest installment of the Common Ground music series.

For these events and more, here are 24 things to do in Queens from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): This outdoor cardio session is a low-impact workout that consists of functional movement exercises that will help people to perform daily activities. It is taught by instructor Zarina. Register here. Lou Lodati Playground in Torsney Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Oct. 8.

Pumpkin Patch (Queens County Farm): Pick your perfect fall pumpkin all month long at Queens Farm. Don’t forget to bring your own bag (BYOB.) Pumpkins are priced by size. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open daily in October, Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to 30.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From now until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In October, the stand is selling a whole host of produce including bush beans, collard greens, ginger, pumpkin, radicchio and turnips. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movies Under the Stars – “Monster House” (Juniper Valley Park): For this edition of Movies Under the Stars, enjoy a showing of “Monster House. This family-friendly animated movie follows three teens who believe that an old house in their neighborhood is the home of a man-eating entity that is feasting on the locals. Rated PG. Juniper Valley Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 8.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Zumba (Little Bay Park): Take this Zumba class to get a good sweat in the morning. The class features aerobic, fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body with easy-to-follow dance steps. The class is taught by instructor Yishan. Register here. Little Bay Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 to 9 a.m., Oct. 9.

Dance Fitness (Rockaway Beach): Instructor Alexis will lead this beachside class that features a fusion of hip-hop, Caribbean and afrobeat music. Register here. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Oct. 9.

Senior Fitness Sessions 1 and 2 (Juniper Valley Park): For these senior-focused classes taught by instructor Doris, participants will do exercises that focus on strength, flexibility and cardio. This workout will target the core, upper and lower body. Register for session 1 and session 2. Juniper Valley Tennis Courts in Juniper Valley Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9.

POUND™ (Little Bay Park): Instructor Yishan will teach this cardio jam session inspired by the energizing and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. Participants will use lightly weighed drumsticks called Ripstix® which are made specifically for exercising. Register here. Hockey Rink in Little Bay Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., Oct. 9.

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Come volunteer with the Kew Kids Forest School, who will help to keep Forest Park clean and beautiful for the public. Register here. Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9.

Zumba (Gorman Playground): Take this Zumba class to get a good sweat in the morning. The class features aerobic, fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body with easy-to-follow dance steps. The class is taught by instructor Alejandra. Register here. Park House in Gorman Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9.

Low Impact Dance Cardio (Alley Pond Park): Instructor Lucette will teach this high-energy class with a mix of dance cardio, body sculpting and stretching. Register here. Alley Pond Park Winchester Boulevard Parking Lot in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9.

intenSati (Forest Park): This 45-minute class is taught by instructor Julia, who will lead this sweat-dripping, heart-pumping, mood-lifting cardio class (think dance meets kickboxing meets yoga.) Register here. Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 9.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small-batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop-up to sell a variety of local and raw honey. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. Saturdays, Oct. 9 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cardio Punch (Rockaway Beach): Instructor Gloria will teach this Cardio Punch workout, a total body, non-contact workout fit for all levels. Punch, hook and kick to motivating, high-energy music that progresses into heart-pumping combinations. Register here. Beach 59th Street Playground in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 9.

Birding 101 (Kissena Park): Grab your binoculars and head to Kissena Park this weekend, where the Urban Park Rangers will show the best spots to see fall migratory birds. Birding programs are appropriate for all skill levels and beginners are welcome. 164th Street and Oak Avenue in Kissena Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 9.

Field Guide: Movement as Relinquishing/Grief as a Present and a Past (Socrates Sculpture Park): Movement as Relinquishing is a movement-based workshop that bridges somatic exercises with grief journaling, muay thai and dance. Grief as a Present and a Past is a performance using sound baths, meditative movement and forms of ephemeral offerings to create rituals to engage with our loved ones. Register here. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9.

Low Impact Cardio (Roy Wilkins Park): This workout is taught by instructor Carol and uses bodyweight exercises to leave you feeling strong while creating flexibility. Class ends with a fun dance cardio celebration. Register here. Roy Wilkins Recreation Center in Roy Wilkins Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., Oct. 9.

Brookville Fall Festival (Brookville Park): This event is hosted by Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers and is a day of family fun! Enjoy inflatables, popcorn, fall and Halloween-themed activities, fitness challenges, prizes, an animal educator and a pumpkin patch. Brookville Playground in Brookville Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 4 p.m., Oct. 9.

How to Draw a Parrot! (Highland Park): As part of the City Artist Corps grant initiative, come and learn to draw with Daniele Frazier. The artist will teach participants to sketch an actor in a giant bird costume using pencils, charcoal, paper and clipboards. Highland Park Tennis Courts in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 to 5 p.m., Oct. 9.

Movies Under the Stars – “Jurassic Park” (Athens Square): The film explores the world of genetically engineered dinosaurs that run amok on a remote island. A paleontologist, paleobotanist and mathematician must team up to escape this world and find their way back to civilization. Rated PG-13. Athens Square. nycparks.gov. Free. 6:45 to 9 p.m., Oct. 9.

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Fort Tilden Hawk Walk (Fort Tilden): Led by the Littoral Society’s Don Riepe, this is a hike along the beach, dunes and woodland trails to look for eagles, hawks, falcons, osprey and other raptors and monarch butterflies as they migrate south. Participants will also get to visit the hawk watch platform on top of Battery Harris East. Bring binoculars. Fort Tilden; 1 Murray Rd., Breezy Point. littoralsociety.org. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 10.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup #2 – Balkan Romani Meets Ukraine (Flushing Town Hall): As part of the Common Ground series, viewers will get a chance to see performances by Eva Salina, a groundbreaking interpreter of Balkan Romani songs and her partner, accordionist Peter Stan and singer and composter Zhenya Lopatnik, who is part of several musical projects. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd. Buy tickets. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 and $12 for members; virtual tickets are $7 and $5 for members. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 10.

GROOVE NYC: Dance Party (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get your dance on this weekend with GROOVE, a unique way that makes dance easy, accessible and fun for everyone! 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 10.

CityParks Puppetmobile Presents Little Red’s Hood (Brookeville Park): This modern-day telling of Little Red Riding Hood follows Little Red Riding Hood on her way to deliver cupcakes to grandma’s house. On her way Red faces digital distractions and a cupcake-crazed wolf. Brookville Playground in Brookville Park. nycparks.org. Free. 3 to 3:45 p.m., Oct. 10.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.