Jamaica gunman sentenced in 2014 murder of neighbor

A Jamaica man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a neighbor in 2014, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Sharif Brown, 37, was convicted of murder last month for gunning down the 22-year-old brother of one of his friends following a two-week-long trial before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis.

According to trial records, at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, Brown got into an argument with Anderson Delgado and several other people inside a bodega located at 131-22 140th St. The two men lived on the same block and were acquaintances.

The argument spilled out onto the sidewalk where, suddenly, Brown pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old victim in his head before fleeing to his home. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported Delgado to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

According to Katz, during the trial, the jury was presented with video surveillance evidence showing Brown firing the weapon at Delgado. Investigators recovered the weapon in Brown’s home.

“A jury weighed all the evidence at trial and found the defendant guilty of this brutal killing,” Katz said. “Disputes should never escalate to gun violence. The victim’s brother and the defendant were friends. The defendant killed the victim after a verbal dispute between the three of them and other people. One man is dead and the other has been sentenced by the court to prison for his crimes.”