New Chipotle opens in Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new Chipotle restaurant opened earlier this month in Jamaica.

The new restaurant, located at 147-40 Archer Ave., opened on Nov. 10. It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m to 10 p.m.

The popular chain restaurant is working with local nonprofits to donate food throughout the new restaurant training process. Leading up to the opening of this location, the team at Archer Avenue donated 2,500 pounds of food to A Better Jamaica, a nonprofit community service organization that engages in activities designed to strengthen southeast Queens neighborhoods.

Queens-area guests can also support the National Young Farmers Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to changing policy to provide equitable resources for the next generation of farmers, by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount through the Round Up for Real Change feature in the Chipotle app or website.