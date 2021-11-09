NYPD searching for alleged mugger behind Jackson Heights subway station robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who roughed up a commuter at the Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights last week.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, on the mezzanine level to the E line, surveillance video captured the suspect as he lunged at a 68-year-old man who then forcibly removed an undetermined amount of cash out of his hands before knocking the victim to the ground, police said.

The assailant then fled the station to parts unknown. The victim was not injured in the attack and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released images of the suspect and described him as approximately 30 years old, with a light complexion, thin build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.