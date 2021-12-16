Cops search for two suspects in connection with break-ins at southern Queens homes

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for two suspects that broke into a Woodhaven home last week and stole electronics.

Police say that at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the two men gained entry to a residence in the vicinity of 80th Street and 88th Avenue by pushing in an air conditioner. Once inside the suspects removed seven laptops from the home and fled, police said.

Investigators believe the two men also struck twice in the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 14 trying to break into an Ozone Park home at around 5:45 a.m. The suspects tried to pry open a window with their hands but gave up and fled empty-handed, police said.

About 15 minutes later, the two men entered another home on the same block by opening a window. The suspects removed about $200 in cash and the victim’s car keys before leaving, police said. They then used the keys to enter the victim’s Honda Fit and took off. The vehicle was later recovered within the confines of the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects. One suspect was seen wearing a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood with dark pants and sneakers, and the other was seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket and light-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.