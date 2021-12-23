Friends of Crocheron Park to bring back COVID-19 food giveaway in Bayside

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park recently announced the return of a food giveaway to benefit vulnerable New Yorkers during COVID-19.

On Monday, Dec. 27, the organization is collaborating with GetFoodNYC to bring back its Pop-Up Food Giveaway in Crocheron Park. The community is welcome to bring a bag to take home fresh fruit, vegetables and canned goods from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Friends of Crocheron Park and GetFoodNYC hosted two other giveaways over the summer. Similar to past giveaways, the event will take place at the Crocheron Park Tennis House at 215th Place and 33rd Road.

There are no eligibility requirements to participate and free food is given away on behalf of NYC Gov without donation or repayment. In order to reduce waste, participants should bring their own bag, box or folding cart.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers ask that attendees wear face masks to enter the Tennis House and participate in the giveaway.

Those interested in volunteering are welcome to do so and set up begins at 8 a.m. To learn more, reach out via friendsofcrocheron@gmail.com.