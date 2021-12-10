LaGuardia Community College president serving on Eric Adams’ economic transition team

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams is serving on Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ Economic and Workforce Development transition committee after he was named to the panel on Friday, Dec. 3.

Adams has secured millions of dollars in workforce grants and launched new workforce training scholarships and initiatives since taking the helm at the Long Island City campus in 2020.

Before joining LaGuardia, Adams focused on creating career pathways to lead students into high-growth sectors of the city’s economy as dean of workforce and economic development at Bronx Community College/CUNY. Previously, he served as acting commissioner of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, president and CEO of Empire State Development Corporation and commissioner of the New York State Department of Economic Development, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, and president of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

“A recovery from the pandemic that is equal parts robust and just is critical to New York City’s future economic viability and livability, It is an honor to serve with great minds on this important committee,” Adams said. “I look forward to helping equip the incoming administration with the ideas and insights it needs to retain our great city’s standing as a world capital and ensure it continues to serve, as it has for generations, as a beacon of hope and opportunity to people the world over.”

Also named to the Economic and Workforce Development committee are Long Island City Partnership President Elizabeth Lusskin and Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech. State Senator James Sanders was also named to the team.

“I am proud to be part of this new chapter in the city’s history, a significant time since Eric Adams will be its second only Black Mayor,” Sanders said. “We have a long road ahead but I am confident that Mayor-elect Adams has chosen the best team possible, with the most qualified people. I am humbled to be a part of such a prestigious assembly of leaders.”

Sanders is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Banks and serves on the Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business Committee and the Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation Committee.

Meanwhile, Sanders has just returned from Atlanta where he was the recipient of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators Thomas S. Boyland Regional Legislator of the Year Award.

“NBCSL is honored to present the Regional Legislator of the Year Award to Senator Sanders. His leadership and hard work on behalf of his constituents prove that he is deserving of this distinguished honor, said Rep. Billy Mitchell, President of NBCSL. “We look forward to Senator Sanders’s continued work in the New York legislature and beyond.”

This award is given annually to recognize the outstanding legislative achievements and contributions made by a current member of NBCSL.

The award was presented to Sanders during the organization’s 45th Annual Legislative Conference.

“I feel humbled and grateful to have received this prestigious award from such an important organization as the NBCSL,” Sanders said. “I will continue to exhibit the leadership and dedication to improve the future of our great state.