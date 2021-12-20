Man killed on Jackie Robinson Parkway after smashing into tree in Forest Park: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was killed in a single-car collision on the Jackie Robinson Parkway on Friday, Dec. 17.

Police say the motorist was heading westbound on the twisting roadway between Forest Park Drive and Metropolitan Avenue just before 10 p.m. when he crashed his 2013 silver Infiniti G37X sedan.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision and discovered the 26-year-old man had failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad. The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.