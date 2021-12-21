Police look for woman for allegedly mail fishing on Main Street in Flushing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a woman in connection to a grand larceny on Main Street in late October.

On Friday, Oct. 29, a 33-year-old woman mailed a Citibank official check for $41,988 at a mailbox located at 41-65 Main Street. The victim was later notified that the intended recipient never received the check, police said.

The check was intercepted and forged by unknown means and was then cashed by the unknown individual on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6:14 a.m. inside of a Chase ATM located inside 40-28 College Point Boulevard, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image showing an Asian woman with blond hair with a light complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.